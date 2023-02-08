Townsend & Associates Inc Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,981 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for 1.8% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,744,328. The firm has a market cap of $137.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research cut ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.95.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.