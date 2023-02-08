Townsend & Associates Inc Grows Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Asbury Automotive Group stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.45. 47,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,169. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.17. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.88 and a fifty-two week high of $253.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.89. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ABG has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $713,120.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,856.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $5,819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,277,008.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $713,120.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,856.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $6,775,133 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

