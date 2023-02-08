Townsend & Associates Inc Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.17. 153,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,391. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $353.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $423.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus decreased their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Articles

