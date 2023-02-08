Townsend & Associates Inc Acquires 2,032 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.37. 649,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,566. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

