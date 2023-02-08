Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,299 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $21,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.63.

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ROP opened at $434.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $488.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $436.44 and a 200-day moving average of $416.25.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

