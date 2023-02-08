Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 28,500 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,612 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of EOG Resources worth $35,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG Resources Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.14.

Shares of EOG opened at $127.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.