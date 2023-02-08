Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 28,500 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,612 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of EOG Resources worth $35,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EOG Resources Stock Performance
Shares of EOG opened at $127.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51.
EOG Resources Profile
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EOG Resources (EOG)
- Is SoundHound Voice AI the Next Big Thing?
- Double Meat: Beyond Meat Could Be 2023’s Next Two-Bagger
- It’s Time To be Interested In Pinterest Again
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Flight After Clearing Base
- 3 Solar-Energy Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.