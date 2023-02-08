Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 24,731 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 24,731 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $30,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 0.4 %

Stryker stock opened at $272.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $284.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.07.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 24,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.54, for a total value of $6,803,339.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,428 shares in the company, valued at $676,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,722 shares of company stock worth $27,986,906 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.32.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.