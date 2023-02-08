Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 18,810 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,810 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $34,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,688,000 after buying an additional 2,354,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 26.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,577,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,332,000 after buying an additional 752,420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,419,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,953,000 after buying an additional 560,147 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 391.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after buying an additional 343,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Raymond James boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays cut Crown Castle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $153.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.29.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.5 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $145.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.13. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The company has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

