Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 163,333 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 163,333 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Marathon Petroleum worth $25,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 5.0 %

MPC stock opened at $122.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.19. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.75 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.53.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

