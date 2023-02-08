Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,762 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $29,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock opened at $151.33 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.40.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management



Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

