Toronto Dominion Bank Has $31.72 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of 3M worth $31,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in 3M by 17.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $116.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.12. The firm has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $164.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

