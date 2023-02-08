Toronto Dominion Bank Has $27.17 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,520 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $27,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 3.5 %
Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $226.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $200.09 and a 12 month high of $288.46.
Pioneer Natural Resources Profile
Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.
