Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 583,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 272,904 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $35,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 124.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,767 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,082,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 301.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,680,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.55.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.4 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $86.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day moving average is $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.