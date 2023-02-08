Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $21,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total transaction of $2,126,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,994.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,435 shares of company stock worth $8,840,610. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Barclays began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $832.00.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $801.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $822.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $772.60. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

