Timken (NYSE:TKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Timken updated its FY23 guidance to $6.50-7.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.50-$7.10 EPS.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKR traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.97. The company had a trading volume of 94,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,539. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Timken has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $87.36.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

TKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.89.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $1,234,524.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $25,158,577.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,239,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,294,514.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $1,234,524.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $25,158,577.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,124 shares of company stock worth $2,607,987. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Timken in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 20.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Recommended Stories

