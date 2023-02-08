Timken (NYSE:TKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Timken updated its FY23 guidance to $6.50-7.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.50-$7.10 EPS.

Timken Stock Performance

TKR stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.36. 186,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.37. Timken has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.89.

In other Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $134,202.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,239,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,294,514.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $134,202.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,987 over the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Timken in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Timken by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Timken in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Timken in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Timken in the third quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Further Reading

