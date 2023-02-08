ThetaDrop (TDROP) Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 8th. ThetaDrop has a market capitalization of $51.04 million and approximately $92,167.66 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThetaDrop token can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ThetaDrop has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ThetaDrop Profile

ThetaDrop’s launch date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com.

ThetaDrop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThetaDrop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThetaDrop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

