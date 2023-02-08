The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Increased by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Southern by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Southern by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after acquiring an additional 239,325 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Stock Down 1.7 %

Several brokerages have commented on SO. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

SO traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.59. The company had a trading volume of 464,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,380. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

