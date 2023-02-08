The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) to Issue GBX 7 Dividend

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share on Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON HSL opened at GBX 899 ($10.81) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £671.57 million and a PE ratio of 302.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 674.33 ($8.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,130 ($13.58). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 846.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 817.22.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

