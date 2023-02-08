The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) to Issue GBX 7 Dividend

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share on Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON HSL opened at GBX 899 ($10.81) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £671.57 million and a PE ratio of 302.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 674.33 ($8.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,130 ($13.58). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 846.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 817.22.
About The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust
