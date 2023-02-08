The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,375,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,341 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.95% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $728,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ESG Planning grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. ESG Planning now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 115,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 166,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,867,000 after purchasing an additional 152,297 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 516,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,521,000 after purchasing an additional 72,262 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EL opened at $261.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $324.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.82.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,469,880. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

