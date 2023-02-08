The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 129,030 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 129,030 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $10,291,432.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,982,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,158,297.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,948,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,011,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.92. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

