Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) Trading Down 2.3%

Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $10.00. 106,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 64,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20.

Get Teucrium Sugar Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Sugar Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund by 158.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund during the first quarter worth $70,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teucrium Sugar Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund in the second quarter worth about $354,000.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Sugar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Sugar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.