Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at DA Davidson

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.37% from the company’s previous close.

TENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

TENB stock opened at $43.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average is $38.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Tenable has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $63.61.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $476,258.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $476,258.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $173,086.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,452 shares of company stock worth $1,431,162 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Tenable by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tenable by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Tenable by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

