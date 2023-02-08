Tellor Price Reaches $19.24 on Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, Tellor has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $45.36 million and approximately $11.92 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for $19.24 or 0.00083377 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002565 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.20 or 0.00446970 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000107 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,835.95 or 0.29608120 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.02 or 0.00415887 BTC.
About Tellor
Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,412 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.
Tellor Token Trading
