T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Raises Dividend to $1.22 Per Share

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.22 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20.

T. Rowe Price Group has increased its dividend by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 37 years. T. Rowe Price Group has a payout ratio of 67.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to earn $7.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.4%.

Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $123.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $157.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.30.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,852,000 after purchasing an additional 273,205 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,513,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,802,000 after buying an additional 148,324 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after buying an additional 60,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 609,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after buying an additional 155,542 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Featured Stories

