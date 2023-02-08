T-Mobile US, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $6.66 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s FY2024 earnings at $7.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.79 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

TMUS stock opened at $142.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $177.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $116.91 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

