Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $110.28

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.28 and traded as low as $109.08. Symrise shares last traded at $109.08, with a volume of 126 shares changing hands.

Symrise Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.23 and its 200-day moving average is $106.93.

Symrise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.