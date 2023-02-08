SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Tops $1.54 on Major Exchanges

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00006619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $342.39 million and approximately $82.66 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.27 or 0.00444020 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,840.53 or 0.29412696 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.07 or 0.00417379 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

