SushiSwap (SUSHI) One Day Volume Reaches $83.86 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00006185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $314.34 million and approximately $83.86 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.59 or 0.00443257 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,729.33 or 0.29362670 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.36 or 0.00429183 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

