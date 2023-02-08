Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Shares Down 1%

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.04 and last traded at $31.04. Approximately 20 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 13 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.34.

Suruga Bank Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $584.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.65.

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Suruga Bank had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter.

About Suruga Bank

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Guarantee, and Others. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services.

