Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Superior Industries International from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Superior Industries International stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.69. 63,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,975. Superior Industries International has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 3.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53.
Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.
