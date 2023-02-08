Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Superior Industries International from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Superior Industries International stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.69. 63,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,975. Superior Industries International has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 3.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 30.0% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 629,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 145,084 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 49.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 163,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 54,313 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

