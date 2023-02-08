Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) SVP Sells $170,080.00 in Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) SVP George Kao sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $170,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,950.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.98. The stock had a trading volume of 873,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,260. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.75 and its 200 day moving average is $71.45. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $95.22.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after buying an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 5.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,943,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,014,000 after purchasing an additional 95,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 617,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after purchasing an additional 67,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Super Micro Computer

SMCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.