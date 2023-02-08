Substratum Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $125.79 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $370,007.43 and $125.79 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00084595 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $110.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

