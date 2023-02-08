Streakk (STKK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.27 Billion

Streakk (STKK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last seven days, Streakk has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Streakk has a total market cap of $2.27 billion and approximately $138,788.52 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streakk token can now be bought for about $226.90 or 0.00989395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 210.09868271 USD and is down -10.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $107,411.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

