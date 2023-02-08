Stratis (STRAX) Trading Up 5.3% Over Last Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. Stratis has a total market cap of $85.51 million and $11.38 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002568 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,641.63 or 0.07195361 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001713 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00086944 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00029324 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00065057 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00011575 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001246 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00024832 BTC.
About Stratis
Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 145,915,065 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
