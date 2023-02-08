StockNews.com Downgrades VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) to Hold

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Shares of VAALCO Energy stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,098. The company has a market capitalization of $508.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $8.77.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 60.93% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.58 million. Analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGY. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.61% of the company’s stock.
VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.
