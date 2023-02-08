StockNews.com Downgrades VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) to Hold

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

VAALCO Energy Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,098. The company has a market capitalization of $508.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $8.77.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 60.93% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.58 million. Analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at VAALCO Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

In related news, COO Thor Pruckl sold 37,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $199,379.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,910.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGY. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

Featured Stories

