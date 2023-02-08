StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE RVP opened at $1.97 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a market cap of $65.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.08.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The company had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

