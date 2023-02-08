StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MARPS opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 83.93% and a return on equity of 139.43%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Marine Petroleum Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.01%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,457 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

