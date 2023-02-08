StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Up 12.0 %

AAMC stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $39.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.49% of Altisource Asset Management at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative lending company. The firm provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. It assess opportunities which potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

