STERIS (NYSE:STE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.00-8.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.94 billion.

STERIS Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:STE traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.85. The company had a trading volume of 507,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,663. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.90. STERIS has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,972.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. STERIS’s payout ratio is -1,708.94%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STE. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $242.40.

Institutional Trading of STERIS

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth $221,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth $1,514,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 23.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 76,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.