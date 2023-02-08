Stephens Raises LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target to $32.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Stephens from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LiveRamp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

LiveRamp stock opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94. LiveRamp has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $45.29.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.11 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 7,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $162,183.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 112,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1,405.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 613,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,834,000 after acquiring an additional 572,737 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 87.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 927,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,838,000 after buying an additional 431,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,533,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,815,000 after buying an additional 351,876 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 850.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 296,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 265,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

