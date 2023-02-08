Stellar (XLM) Price Hits $0.0908 on Exchanges

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and $75.71 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stellar has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.0908 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,467 coins and its circulating supply is 26,335,106,891 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stellar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

