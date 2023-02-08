Steem Achieves Market Capitalization of $95.30 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000977 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $95.30 million and approximately $8.99 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,878.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000391 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.57 or 0.00430832 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00014863 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00097851 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.00721764 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.65 or 0.00571049 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000959 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00185591 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 426,463,340 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Steem
