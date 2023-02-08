Status Price Tops $0.0305 on Top Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $120.20 million and approximately $8.37 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00050198 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029597 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002785 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00019226 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00227160 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,946,105,360 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,945,938,541.3508615 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02947798 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $9,397,415.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.