Starname (IOV) Price Up 3% This Week

Starname (IOV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Starname has a market capitalization of $577,129.56 and $463.78 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Starname has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname Profile

Starname launched on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official website is starname.me. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Starname Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

