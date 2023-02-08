Stacks One Day Trading Volume Reaches $26.45 Million (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Stacks coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stacks has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. Stacks has a total market cap of $324.16 million and $26.45 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stacks alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.96 or 0.00443779 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,753.74 or 0.29396749 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.76 or 0.00425516 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stacks’ official website is stacks.co. Stacks’ official message board is blog.stacks.co. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stacks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.