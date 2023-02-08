SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.67-$4.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.46 billion-$5.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.47 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.67-4.97 EPS.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $63.44. The company had a trading volume of 898,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,241. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $82.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average is $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.40.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 61,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 19.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

