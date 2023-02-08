SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Lifted by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 2.3% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hyman Charles D owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $30,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $59,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $486.29. 166,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,956. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $506.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.15.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.