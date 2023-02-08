Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.96

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.96 and traded as high as $16.67. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 14,107 shares changing hands.

Spark New Zealand Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

