SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $77.13

Shares of SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.13 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 72.50 ($0.87). SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 74.50 ($0.90), with a volume of 6,554 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 million and a P/E ratio of 931.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.75.

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. The company operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers promotional space, as well as on-mall and short-term retail space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and train stations.

